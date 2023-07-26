News you can trust since 1737
Cheltenham Town manager gives opinion after watching Northern Ireland international during trial appearance

After departing Scottish Premiership side Hearts earlier this summer, Northern Ireland international Michael Smith appeared for Cheltenham Town during their 1-1 pre-season draw against Bristol City on Tuesday evening.
By Johnny Morton
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:25 BST

The 34-year-old, who also represented Bristol Rovers and Peterborough United after leaving Irish League outfit Ballymena United in 2011, made over 200 appearances during his time in Scotland and is now on the hunt for a new club.

Smith has earned 19 caps for Northern Ireland and scored the opening goal against Germany in their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier before Michael O’Neill’s side went on to lose 6-1.

Wade Elliott replaced former Northern Ireland international Michael Duff as Cheltenham Town manager in 2022 and was impressed with Smith’s showing.

Northern Ireland’s Michael Smith and Switzerland’s Ruben Vargas during their World Cup qualifier at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerNorthern Ireland’s Michael Smith and Switzerland’s Ruben Vargas during their World Cup qualifier at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
“Michael is local and he was looking for somewhere to come in a train and it fitted in with us,” he told Gloucestershire Live. “In fairness, for someone who hasn't had any minutes, I thought he managed himself really well.

"It'll be ongoing. He's only been in for two days, match prep yesterday and he's played tonight.

"He's a good character, so if it works for Michael and for us, we'll monitor as it goes.”

Goalkeeper Jamie Pardington joined Cheltenham Town earlier this summer following his departure from reigning Premiership champions Larne while Northern Ireland shot-stopper Luke Southwood also signed a one-year deal with the Robins after spending last season on-loan in League One.

Smith started his senior career with Ballyclare Comrades, winning their Young Player of the Year award two seasons in a row (2006/07, 2007/08) and was named Ballymena United’s Player of the Year in 2009/10.

The Monkstown native played 103 times for the Sky Blues in total, scoring nine goals.

