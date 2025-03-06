Glenavon’s teenage sensation Chris Atherton feels working under Paddy McLaughlin is helping bring the best out of him and now wants to build on his maiden Premiership goal.

Northern Ireland youth international Atherton made his senior Lurgan Blues debut aged only 13 and has further enhanced his reputation this season, already playing a key role for McLaughlin’s men at 16 by registering 18 league appearances.

Set for a move to Premier League giants Chelsea, Atherton ticked off another milestone on Tuesday evening by scoring the opener as Glenavon defeated Loughgall 2-0 at Lakeview Park to maintain their push for a top-half finish.

McLaughlin has spoken glowingly about Atherton’s ability in recent weeks, labelling him as “one of the brightest prospects coming out of Irish League football in the last number of years” after his first top-tier strike.

Atherton will likely feature once again in Saturday’s crunch home clash with Coleraine and says he’s loving life at Mourneview Park.

"I'm loving working under Paddy, Marty (McCann) and Coatesy (Colin Coates),” Atherton told Glenavon Media. “All of the boys have been great and it has been one of my best seasons so far.

"It has been about keeping the intensity and quality in training as high as possible...training has been superb so we're trying to get that every session and not let our standards drop.

"We want to finish as high as possible. Hopefully we can push into that seventh spot and push for Europe. We're taking it game by game."

McLaughlin has continued to hand opportunities to the club’s teenage stars with 17-year-old Paul McGovern and 16-year-old Ben Wilson both coming off the bench in their midweek win while Harry Murphy, Len O’Sullivan and David Toure are all 21 or under.

They, alongside Atherton, have benefitted from Glenavon’s policy to trust in youth and the club are now reaping the rewards having won six of their last eight league matches.

The Lurgan Blues possess threats across their attacking line with talisman Peter Campbell, David McDaid and Michael O’Connor playing alongside Atherton, who is hungry for more after getting his first goal.

"I've been waiting for it and it finally came,” he added on his strike. “I'd just been off with my ankle and about 20 seconds later I saw a gap in the defence and I was found with a great pass (from Matthew Snoddy).

"I was just trying to see the goalkeeper's movement, where he is leaving open and I found the near post.

"I probably haven't scored as many goals as I would have liked this season, but when the chances come I want to be taking them.

"I missed a good chance at Larne...I’ve been snatching at chances when they've came my way but hopefully now I've got that goal I can get more.