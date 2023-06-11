The 30-year-old started his youth career out with Dungannon United Youth before moving onto Linfield and Rangers, playing 25 senior games for the Glasgow giants as they climbed back up through the leagues.

Hegarty joined the Swifts on a permanent deal from Linfield in May 2016 following a loan spell and helped them win a first senior trophy with their League Cup triumph over Ballymena United before departing for Seaview in the summer of 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender won two Irish Cup crowns during his time with Stephen Baxter’s side but is now back at Stangmore Park and wants to pass on his vast experience.

Chris Hegarty has rejoined Dungannon Swifts from Crusaders. Photo credit: Dungannon Swifts FC

"I'm getting to that stage of my career where I want to help and give a bit back,” he told the club’s media channel. “The likes of young Scotty (Steven Scott), Oran O'Kane, Corey Smyth - hopefully I can help the younger lads coming through with a bit of knowledge and I'm sure Rodney will do the same in giving back to them and try to make them better and pass on a bit of experience.

"It's something I'm looking forward to. It's a bit of a project and we need to rebuild and Rodney is the man to do that.

"I always had in my plans to come back to the club if they wanted me and I'm delighted to get this over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In fairness to Crusaders they were great with me and I put it straight to them and they understood that and understand I'm a Dungannon man.

"I thank them for everything over the past four years and how they treated me. We had a good honest chat and they understood my needs and I'm delighted to get the deal over the line."

Dungannon have also announced the return of Adam Glenny following his loan spell with Annagh United while confirming that 10 players from last season’s squad won’t be involved in the next campaign.