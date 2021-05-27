Chris Johns highlights the ‘pure relief’ at Linfield title triumph

The Linfield goalkeeper produced some key stops in the 1-1 draw - but was quick to switch focus from his individual performance to the overall sense of pride in securing Premiership glory.

“It’s pure relief to get it over the line - if we didn’t do it tonight then it would’ve been a very nervy few days before Saturday (the final fixture),” said Johns. “I just dropped to my knees (at the whistle).

“You have to win at a club like Linfield.

Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns. Pic by PressEye Ltd

“One (save) was straight at me so I didn’t know much about it, if it had been either side I might have had more bother, then Josh (Carson) hit one that was just a bit awkward...but you expect to save those anyway.

“I’m just glad it didn’t go in.

“Every player in that team must have run 20 kilometres for that Irish Cup final (on Friday) so how they went out tonight to perform how they did was outstanding.

“It’s two cup finals in a short space of time.

“It was very, very difficult but everyone put in 100 per cent effort...it was brilliant.”

Johns left The Showgrounds last summer to sign for Linfield.

“I love Coleraine...I got a bit of stick but you expect that coming back,” he said. “It was really good to see some familiar faces and I’m friendly with everyone around here.

“To hear people say congratulations was meaningful...it’s good to be back here, no matter what.”

