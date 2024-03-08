Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

The 28-year-old, who recently signed a contract extension which will keep him at Windsor Park for at least another two years, has once again been a top performer for David Healy’s side as they fight on all fronts.

Johns has kept 13 league clean sheets this season – a number only bettered by Larne’s Rohan Ferguson (15) – while also starring as the Blues secured their spot in the Irish Cup semi-finals against Glentoran and Sunday’s showpiece decider with the Ports, where Linfield will look to defend the crown they picked up with a 2-0 triumph over Coleraine last term.

The goalkeeper has won two Premiership titles since arriving from the Bannsiders in 2020, but the South Belfast outfit are battling it out with both Larne and Cliftonville as they look to collect a record-extending 56th crown.

Healy’s men currently trail the Inver Reds by one point heading into the final weeks of the season and Johns wants to tick off the first part of what could be a treble effort.

"We hope so (it can give us a boost),” he said. “It was a good occasion to win last year, it didn't help us in the league unfortunately, but hopefully we can turn those fortunes around if we can get the win on Sunday.

"The last two seasons have been the most competitive by far since I've played in the league. The standard is very, very high now. The likes of Larne are very well coached, they have top players who could play in other leagues around the UK.

"They are fit, strong, and tough to beat...they are a very good side especially at home. They seem to know how to play on that pitch very well...it's a bit of a fortress. It will be very tough for anyone to catch them but we will push all the way."

Linfield have responded well to a form slump which threatened to derail their title ambitions, following up a winless run against Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon and Coleraine by convincingly beating Cliftonville, Ballymena United and Institute.

A busy March will be concluded by league fixtures with Newry City and Carrick Rangers before taking on Big Two rivals Glentoran and Johns believes victory at Solitude was an important moment in their season.

"The Cliftonville game was big,” he added. "We played extremely well in the second-half, a lot of boys showed a lot of confidence.

"We looked really good on the ball, compact and solid, we took a few good chances as well. We are capable of those sorts of things, but it was really good to see against a tough side away from home.