Chris McKee believes former Linfield star Trai Hume is the perfect role model for the next crop of Blues youngsters that are destined for moves across the water.

​The likes of Aodhan Doherty, Braiden Graham and Ceadach O’Neill were all involved as David Healy’s side defeated Warrenpoint Town 4-2 when ex-Rangers youth product McKee netted twice.

A matter of hours earlier, Northern Ireland international Hume was playing in Sunderland’s FA Cup Tyne–Wear derby against Newcastle at the Stadium of Light.

Hume progressed through the ranks at Windsor Park before securing a move to England in 2022 and helped the Black Cats seal Championship promotion.

Northern Ireland international Trai Hume, currently at Sunderland, celebrates scoring for Linfield against Glentoran in 2021. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan

He has been one of their standout stars again this season, reportedly generating interest from Premier League clubs, and McKee believes Hume is a “perfect example”.

"I’m only 21 so I would still class myself as a young player,” he said. “I’m still learning my game.

"It’s great to learn here from so many experienced players and staff.

"The young players that have came up like Doc, Braiden, Rhys, Ryan was back in today – they are super footballers.

"It’s a credit to the club because when I was a kid playing we always had top youth teams and it’s so good that you see so many going across the water.

"I’ve said it millions of times before that nobody is going to turn down the opportunity to go across the water at 16, but if you look at Trai Hume, he’s the perfect example of how to become a footballer.

“If you look at top Northern Ireland internationals like Stuart Dallas, they did the exact same thing.

"Trai played in my youth team and he was such a good pro and he deserves every bit of success that he’s getting.

"It’s good to see that there are young players coming up and there always will be at this football club because we attract the best and demand the best.”

On Saturday’s victory, McKee added: “The most important thing is we’re through.