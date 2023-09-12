"We will keep working hard, listening to what the manager and staff say and hopefully start picking up results."

Watch more videos on Shots!

Despite dominating possession and chances on goal, Tommy Wright’s side couldn’t find a way through at Mourneview Park with James Rodrigues’ 13th-minute strike proving to be the difference.

While that was Luxembourg’s first win at U21 level in 15 matches, Northern Ireland’s youngsters will face a much more difficult task on paper against Ukraine, who reached the European Championship semi-finals this summer, beating Croatia, Romania and France along the way before losing out to Spain.

Many members of that talented Ukrainian squad are still eligible for selection throughout this campaign in a group that also contains England, Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Northern Ireland U21 forward Chris McKee started their opener against Luxembourg U21 at Mourneview Park, Lurgan. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Wright handed six players – Stephen McMullan, Michael Forbes, Patrick Kelly, Micheal Glynn, Darren Robinson and Callum Marshall – their U21 debuts on Thursday and Linfield forward McKee believes they have the personnel to compete.

"You don't have time to bed in,” he said. “We now need to regroup really fast and pick things up because we need to get a result.

"Everyone in the changing room knows that if we want to do well - and we can do well with that group of players - we need to regroup really fast and build on the positives.

"Training has been brilliant and high quality. We've got a young squad and a few more experienced players.

"There are a good few players playing men's first team football and a few in academies in England so we have a really good balance. Hopefully come Ukraine we will have clicked a bit more."

McKee was also full of praise for the impact new boss Wright has had during his first camp since being named John Schofield’s successor earlier this summer.

"The gaffer has been brilliant,” he added. “His training has been top notch and all the training and things he has given us is brilliant.

"It then comes down to us to produce on the pitch.