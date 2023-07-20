McKee scored twice in the second-half before Jack Scott put David Healy’s side 3-0 up in the first-leg at Windsor Park against Vllaznia, but the visitors were given a glimpse of hope when Daniel Finlayson’s late red card was followed by Marko Juric pulling a goal back.

Despite that, Linfield remain in full control of the tie as they look to embark on another European run, which almost resulted in a spot in the Europa Conference League group stage last season before a heart-breaking penalty shootout defeat to RFS.

"It was important for the boys in the first-leg to get off the mark and get a lead going into the second-leg,” McKee told LinfieldTV. “It's only half-time really in the tie so fingers crossed we can go out there, see the game out and go put the tie to bed.

Linfield’s Chris McKee celebrates scoring in their Europa Conference League first-round qualifier at Windsor Park in Belfast. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press

"No matter who we're playing we have to be confident. We have to focus on ourselves because we know if we're at it that we can beat anyone, so first and foremost we will focus on ourselves then a bit on them.

"Ultimately our goal is to get to the group stages. That's what we want to do and as a team and squad we'll give our best to do that."

It was another impressive showing from 21-year-old McKee with the former Rangers youth product following up his six Premiership goals last season by bagging twice in the first game of the new campaign.

He could form a potent attacking partnership alongside summer signing Matthew Fitzpatrick with the duo making the most of superb service provided Kirk Millar and Joel Cooper, who set up McKee’s second last week.

"First and foremost I like to help my team win the game and if I can chip in with goals that's what I like to do,” he added. “I like to get on the ball, create chances and score goals, so if I can do that it's brilliant.