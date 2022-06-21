Chris McKee strikes to give Linfield famous win over Qatar

McKee struck early on to give David Healy's side the win in Marbella as part of their preparations for their forthcoming Champions League qualifier against The New Saints.

The Qatar national team are of course preparing for the upcoming World Cup finals which they will host in November.

This is not the first time Linfield have played against a national team.

Chris McKee scored the winner in the friendly against Qatar

In the 1980s Roy Coyle's side faced both Argentina and Kenya at Windsor Park.