Chris McKee's late strike sends Linfield top of the Sports Direct Premiership with win over Ballymena United

​Jim Ervin’s Sky Blues frustrated the Belfast team for most of the game, throwing bodies on the line as they craved their first point of the Sports Direct Premiership season.

But with the clock ticking down, McKee produced a moment of magic to send the away fans wild with delight.

It was probably deserved because the Blues looked to have taken the lead on the hour when midfielder Kyle McClean’s shot came off the underside of the crossbar and looked to have crossed the line, but referee Jamie Robinson wasn’t convinced.

Linfield’s Chris McKee scores the winning goal against Ballymena United. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The win helped maintain the Blues’ impressive start to the league campaign, but United are still looking for their first point, which will be a worry to new boss Ervin.

United were almost caught cold in the first minute when Joel Cooper sent new striker John Robertson into the box, but he could only pull his shot across the goal and past the post.

The home team, under early pressure, gradually got a foothold in the game and they had their first taste of goal on 13 minutes when Michael Place’s corner kick fell invitingly for TJ Murray on the edge of the box, but his shot failed to trouble Chris Johns.

Linfield fans were holding their heads in frustration on 21 minutes when a slick, one-touch move opened up the United defence, with Jack Scott sending Chris McKee clear only to see his shot rap the base of he post.

Again, Ervin’s men came back off the ropes with Sean Graham’s wonderful vision picking out Murray, whose vicious volley looked destined for the top corner only for Johns to get a glove to the effort.

The Blues upped the ante as the interval approached.

Kirk Millar’s corner kick found Ben Hall, but he could only direct his header over the crossbar.

Then, seconds later, Murray hauled down defender Matthew Clarke and, when Millar lofted in the free kick, Robertson’s header looked net-bound until it ricocheted off Steven McCullough.

The theme continued after the restart with the Blues helped by a gusting wind.

Cooper burst into action on 51 minutes, hurdling tackle after tackle, but he could only blast his right footed effort wide.

Then, Cooper took off on another mazy run on the left before drilling in a low cross that was hoofed over his own crossbar by a relieved Fraser Taylor.

Linfield looked to have broken the deadlock on the hour when McClean let rip with a stunning 25-yard drive that crashed off the underside, although the ball appeared to have bounced over the goal line with Sean O’Neill stranded.

Robertson duly put the ball into the net, but he had strayed into an offside position.

But the visiting fans were dancing with joy seven minutes from time with that McKee strike, orchestrated by Chris Shields.