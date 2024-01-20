Linfield midfielder Chris Shields says “there’s nowhere else I’d rather be” after signing a contract extension that will keep him at Windsor Park for the next two years.

The 33-year-old joined the Blues in 2021 after spending almost a decade with League of Ireland outfit Dundalk, where he won five league titles and three FAI Cup crowns.

Shields helped guide David Healy’s side to the Premiership title in his first season in Belfast alongside winning an array of personal accolades, including Linfield Player of the Year, NIFWA Player of the Year and Ulster Footballer of the Year.

"I’ve been happy since the day I stepped foot in the club,” he told the club’s media channel. “It’s gone well since my first day here – there’s a great group in the changing room, great staff so there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.

Chris Shields pictured with Linfield chief scout Willie McKeown after signing his contract extension. PIC: Pacemaker

"The club means a lot to me. I’ve always had pride in the shirt of the other clubs I’ve played for as well starting out as a young lad at Bray and the many years at Dundalk. Nothing has changed since I came to Linfield.

"I think that shows in the way I play and how I conduct myself on and off the pitch. I seem to have a great rapport with the fans and a lot of people within the club so it’s a great club to play for.”

Shields has provided Blues supporters with many moments to remember over the past two-and-a-half years and says winning the league title stands out as his personal highlight.

"There are a few personal things you enjoy like goals against the Glens,” he added. “You’re always measured on how many leagues you can win in your career and winning the league in my first season was a real standout moment.

"People probably didn’t fancy us to do it that year with the transition that the club went through, but we had a great group of players and a core that are still in the changing room now that win things.”

Shields has been absent through injury since early-December, but Linfield have been able to maintain a title challenge without their midfield general, opening up a four-point advantage over reigning champions Larne.

He’s hoping to be back on the pitch in the coming weeks to help his side battle on all fronts as they look to retain the BetMcLean Cup won last season when Shields scored in a 2-0 victory over Coleraine.

"I’m chomping at the bit really,” he said. “I wouldn’t say we’re on the home straight but I’m getting closer and closer and hopefully it won’t be too far – maybe the next two or three weeks. I’ll have to see how I go.”

With three trophies still to play for in the business end of the season, Shields admits that winning silverware is a must at a club like Linfield.

"This club demands it so it’s a must for the fans through to the playing staff,” he added. “We’re in a good position now in the league, but there’s a long way to go and who knows what can happen.

"The lads have been outstanding and even since I’ve been injured the run the lads have been on through the Christmas period has been brilliant. We’re into another cup final and last year’s League Cup was a showpiece for the league and I’m sure NIFL will be hoping for a repeat of how well the Sunday final has went for the past two or three years.