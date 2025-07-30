Chris Shields calls for Linfield to seize European opportunity during his 'favourite time of the year'

Chris Shields has racked up over 50 appearances in Europe throughout a distinguished career, including qualifying for the Europa League twice with Dundalk, but Linfield’s midfield maestro still gets a special buzz at this time of year.

Shields captained the League of Ireland outfit against Premier League giants Arsenal when they progressed into Europe’s second-tier competition in 2020 and he’s now hoping to create more unforgettable memories with the Blues.

After last Thursday’s Conference League second qualifying round first-leg stalemate with FK Žalgiris in Lithuania, David Healy’s side are looking to make the most of home advantage in an attempt to finish the job.

Linfield have enjoyed a fine run of results at Windsor Park in recent years, winning five and drawing two of their last 10 matches at the South Belfast venue, a streak which includes statement triumphs over the likes of The New Saints and Bodo/Glimt.

Chris Shields captained Dundalk in the Europa League against Arsenal. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The winner of Thursday’s tie will set up a third qualifying round showdown against Faroese champions Víkingur and Shields admits the onus is on Linfield to make it another night to remember.

"It's a great opportunity,” he said. “In footballing terms, the experience some of the younger lads have gained, the likes of Kieran Offord, Josh Archer, Matty Orr, Dane McCullough, Europe can come and go for a lot of people so you have to relish it while you can.

"I'm lucky enough to have a fair few cracks at it and it's my favourite time of the year.

"That hasn't changed, I'm still very excited playing in Europe and Thursday will be no different.

"It's a good chance to progress. It's hard getting through the rounds because it's made very difficult but the onus is on us to get us through.

"We've given ourselves every chance to qualify. With the experience I have in Europe, I know away wins are hard to come by so if you're not going to win then definitely don't lose.