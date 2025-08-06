Chris Shields feels 'sky is the limit' for Linfield's teenage sensation after dream debut Irish League season

Linfield’s midfield maestro Chris Shields believes “sky is the limit” for teenage star Matthew Orr and has backed him to build on a dream debut Irish League season.

Orr announced himself by scoring on his maiden Blues senior appearance during their European clash with Icelandic outfit Stjarnan last summer and quickly established himself in David Healy’s side despite only being 17.

He racked up 25 Premiership appearances as Linfield stormed to Gibson Cup glory and also donned the captain’s armband in the closing stages of April’s league defeat to Larne just two days after his 18th birthday.

The Northern Ireland youth international has attracted interest from a number of clubs across the water and it’s widely expected his future lies in England given his ability, but Orr is set to play a key role again for Linfield next season.

Chris Shields celebrates with Matty Orr after Linfield's title triumph last season. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Orr has played every minute of Linfield’s run to the Conference League’s third qualifying round and will likely be involved once again as Healy’s men take on Faroese champions Vikingur in Torshavn on Thursday evening.

Throughout his successful career, five-time League of Ireland Premier Division title winner Shields has played alongside a host of talented young stars, but he’s not seen any have an impact quite like Orr.

"Matty had a good season last year winning Young Player of the Year, which was well deserved,” said Shields. “He’s a very good defender, a very well-mannered young man and he’s a credit to himself with the way he conducts himself.

"After his good debut season, I’m sure Matty would want to build on it and not be seen only as a good young player, but as one of the top defenders in the division.

"That will be down to him to build on his experience from last year, pick up little bits of knowledge from the experienced players like myself, Jamie Mulgrew, Ben Hall and really improve his game.

"The sky is the limit for Matty. I’ve not seen a debut season like the one he had. He was 17 for the majority of the season.

"He’s had his bedding in period and if he keeps going the way he’s going, with the way players get moves these days he’d be well worth it.

"While he’s a Linfield player I’ll be demanding plenty from him!”

Linfield are preparing to enter their Premiership title defence without reigning Player of the Year Joel Cooper, who scored 19 goals and provided nine assists last term, kicking off against Dungannon Swifts on Sunday.

Cooper has moved on to rivals Coleraine, but experienced Shields has watched on as key players have departed before and feels it’s an opportunity for current squad members to showcase their skills.

"That’s the way football is, it goes in cycles,” he said. “I know from my time at Dundalk and Linfield that players are part of your team, then they aren’t and you move on without them – that’s the nature of the beast.