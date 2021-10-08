Danske Bank Premiership Player of the Month Chris Shields receives the award from Ruth Gorman

The former Dundalk star was selected by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association following a string of superb displays in the month. In September, the Blues claimed wins over Portadown and Glentoran. The 30 year-old joined Linfield from Dundalk in July.

A delighted Shields said: “I’d like to thank the Football Writers’ for this award.

“I’m really enjoying life in the Irish League and my time at Linfield. The facilities are top class, and the people are even better. I’ve known David Healy for a long time, so I’m really enjoying working under him.

“The quality in this league gets overlooked. It’s a tough division and I’m enjoying playing my part in that. There’s pressure at Linfield to win trophies, but that’s something I’m used to from my time at Dundalk.”

Crusaders star Ben Kennedy was runner-up to Shields, while Coleraine forward Matthew Shevlin came in third.

September has also proved to be a month to remember for Institute midfielder Brendan McLaughlin.

Not only did McLaughlin score four goals, but his wife Sevenagh also gave birth to baby Milo on Saturday 23rd.

Later in the day, Brendan scored the only goal in Institute’s 1-0 win over Queen’s University. McLaughlin also scored against Dundela, PSNI and Ards and he has now been named Championship Player of the Month for September by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association.

McLaughlin said: “It’s been a fantastic month for me, with the new-born baby and now this award.

“It’s great to get a bit of recognition for my football. We made a slow start to the season, but since new manager Brian Donaghy has come in, we’ve improved a lot.

“Everyone has bought into what Brian is trying to do. He works incredibly hard for the club, and that inspires the players to work hard on the pitch.