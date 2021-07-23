Christy Manzinga starting to show what he is capable of

The former Motherwell man has endured a difficult start to life at Windsor Park after coming in last August.

But he showed exactly what he is capable of against Borac Banja Luka with a superb individual effort as the Blues ran out 4-0 winners in the first leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie.

Healy was quick to praise the Frenchman and drew comparisons between Manzinga’s goal and another famous Linfield European strike.

Linfield striker Christy Manzinga

“It’s probably similar to Shayne Lavery’s goal against Qarabag,” he told the club website.

“Christy has got that in his locker. I’ve been his biggest supporter, and I know there’s been questions at times, but the knee injury he picked up at Ballyclare last season set him back 12 weeks.

“The Covid situation also didn’t help as his contact with other players outside of the game was limited. He was in a foreign country with limited contacts.

“But he has bounced back, I think he finished the season strongly, but he did have to be patient.

“His workrate and endeavour tonight not only got him a wonderful goal but he created numerous opportunities.”

Manzinga was joined on the score sheet by defenders Michael Newberry and Jimmy Callacher, as well as skipper Jamie Mulgrew, and Healy was delighted to see the goals shared about.

“I was asked in the run up to the game where we were going to get our goals from and I said that everyone needed to chip in, and we did that tonight,” he said.

“The early goal always helps. It was a brilliant ball in by Trai Hume for the opener, Christy maybe should have scored, but Michael was on hand to put it in.

“It was a wonderful finish from Jamie for the third, he just passed it in.

“It came at a crucial stage because the longer it goes at 2-0 you can become edgy and give up a soft goal.