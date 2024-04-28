Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 32-year-old was named captain earlier in the campaign and played a key role in the Inver Reds’ stunning defensive record, conceding just 21 times across 38 league matches on their way to celebrating more success.

Bolger was also included in the Premiership’s Team of the Year alongside teammates Rohan Ferguson, Tomas Cosgrove, Levi Ives, Andy Ryan and Lee Bonis and led from the front as Larne battled back to pip Linfield to the post.

They started the season by drawing five and losing one of their opening 12 games, but a 24-match unbeaten run set the platform for an impressive defence and Bolger took note of some pre-season comments that helped spur his side on.

"I think coming into the season a few people had written us off before a ball was even kicked,” he said. "We had a bit of a chip on our shoulder with that so we had to go out and prove we weren't just a one-trick pony and that we were here to stay.

"It's another special day retaining the title after a long hard season and we're delighted.

"We had spoken all week that it wasn't mathematically done. We didn't want to just go out and win the league on goal difference, we wanted to come out and give a good account of ourselves and give the fans something to cheer about as well."

Larne are the first club from outside of Belfast to win back-to-back league titles since Portadown in the early-1990s and Bolger hopes they can continue to build.

"It's an incredible achievement,” he added. “It's something we set out to do at the start of the season. Linfield pushed us all the way and Cliftonville to a point as well, so we're delighted to win it again.

"It's just as special to win it again. The first one obviously is the toughest as they say, but you come out this season with a target on your back and everyone is trying to stop you retaining your title. We probably won it a different way but it's just as special.