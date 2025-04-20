Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Annagh United manager Ciaran McGurgan is hoping it’ll be “third time lucky” for his side if they can seal their spot in the Premiership promotion/relegation play-off once again.

The County Armagh outfit have developed a reputation as strong finishers in recent seasons and have saved their best for last this term, winning seven consecutive matches to soar into second spot in the Championship.

With third-placed H&W Welders two points behind and holding an inferior goal difference, a point at home against Ards next weekend would likely be enough for McGurgan’s men to set up a showdown against Carrick Rangers for a place in Northern Ireland’s top-flight.

If Annagh manage to get a favourable result, it would mark their third play-off in four years after losing out to neighbours Portadown in 2022 while they defeated Dungannon Swifts in the first leg 12 months later before falling to a narrow 3-2 aggregate loss.

Annagh United manager Ciaran McGurgan. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

The latter came after Warrenpoint Town were demoted to the Premier Intermediate League due to a licensing issue with Annagh, who were enjoying an end-of-season holiday in Spain when the news came through, drafted in.

Despite their positive position, McGurgan isn’t taking anything for granted against an Ards side they’ve failed to beat in three meetings so far this season.

"It’s not over the line, we haven’t beaten Ards this season,” McGurgan told BBC Sportsound after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Limavady United. “They are a good, physical side well drilled by John (Bailie) so we aren’t taking anything for granted.

"We need to put on a performance next week and get at least a point, but a win would be nice to seal it.

"I’m hoping it’s third time lucky! It would be our third time in four years. We do this for the likes of my dad (Brian), Alan Flavelle and others who have put their heart and soul into the club for years.

"We’re trying our best to hopefully try and get there some day. It means a lot to everybody but we need to get the job done first and foremost before we can focus on a play-off.”

Annagh boast the Championship’s best defence having conceded only 37 times in as many matches while in Ryan Swan and Stephen Murray they’ve two strikers in top form.

Murray’s strike on Saturday brought his league tally to 17, including 11 in his last nine outings, and partner Swan has also registered 17.

"These last few years we’ve been hindered by some injuries and it was the same at the start of this season,” added McGurgan. “When we have a full squad we’re as good as any team in the league and we can challenge.

"Now we have players back it just shows we have the quality to win games.

"Stevie has came into really good form for us at the right part of the season and Swanny has been super all year...having those two boys fairly takes the pressure off the defence.