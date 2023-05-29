Ciaran McGurgan: It'll be a miracle if Annagh United beat Dungannon Swifts in Premiership play-off

McGurgan’s men finished third in the Championship table – 12 points adrift of second-placed Warrenpoint Town – but have been drafted into this top-flight shoot-out after Warrenpoint’s appeal over their licence rejection was denied by the Irish FA and their spot in an expanded Premier Intermediate League for the 2023/24 campaign confirmed.

Annagh were enjoying what was scheduled to be a post-season team holiday when the news filtered through and now they’re preparing for the first-leg on Tuesday evening at the BMG Arena before travelling to Stangmore Park 48 hours later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They only have 12 senior players available for a variety of reasons, including the likes of Adam Glenny and Ruairi McDonald being on-loan from opponents Dungannon, and McGurgan says there are ‘no winners’ from this situation.

Annagh United manager Ciaran McGurgan

"It's an absolute free hit and no pressure on us whatsoever,” he said. “If we're beaten that is what was expected and if we win then it's a miracle.

"I've said it before but we don't like being in the glory of someone else's misfortune. You play your season and the league table doesn't lie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know how hard it is to run a club and I wouldn't like to be in their (Warrenpoint’s) position. I'm not going to sit here and celebrate being in the play-off because they are the team that deserves to be in it and we don't.

"It's a long shot but it's 11 vs 11. Dungannon are a very good team and they can dip into their under-20 team who are seriously talented.

"I think they will be too strong for us. I wish it could be in better circumstances for both teams. We will do the sporting thing and play the game but I don't think there are any winners out of it."

Dungannon boss Dean Shiels is also set to be without up to 12 senior players and McGurgan, who led Annagh to this stage last season where they lost out to neighbours Portadown, isn’t sure what the spectacle will be like for supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The play-offs are a big game and there aren't many other games on so you usually get a big crowd at it,” he added. “We played Portadown last year and the crowd was unbelievable.

"I don't know with the whole thing that has went on here will it draw more people in because so much attention has been on it, or will they say it's a waste of time because Annagh don't even have a team?

"I don't know what Tuesday night is going to bring but we will put a team out and do the right thing and play the game. Whatever will be will be - we won't lose much sleep over it."

The situation has also thrown up unique challenges for McGurgan, such as preparing for next season and trying to recruit players not knowing which league they’ll be playing in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad