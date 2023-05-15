Ciaran O’Connor signing offers Newry ‘options and flexibility’
Recently-appointed Newry City AFC manager Gary Boyle has turned to a familiar face for his first transfer move.
Boyle, recently promoted from the role of assistant to replace Darren Mullen as first-team manager, has wrapped up a deal for Ciaran O’Connor.
O’Connor spent time previously on loan at The Showgrounds.
“Ciaran is a player proven at this level who will add genuine quality at the top end of the pitch,” said Boyle. “He is versatile and can play in a number of positions, which gives us options and flexibility.
“Ciaran has come from a full-time environment and I know he will bring professionalism, which will help to drive the high standards already set by the squad.
"He is a good character and bedded in really well with the group in his loan spell here previously...it’s an exciting signing for the club and I know the supporters will enjoy watching him play.”
O’Connor reflected on his past time in Newry colours.
“My loan spell at the club last season didn’t really go as planned with my long suspension,” said O’Connor. “I loved my time at the club which, unfortunately, was more so off the pitch with the team at training and chatting to the people around the club, so I am really grateful to have the opportunity to give back to the fans on the pitch and enjoy my football again...I can’t wait to get going.”