​Boyle, recently promoted from the role of assistant to replace Darren Mullen as first-team manager, has wrapped up a deal for Ciaran O’Connor.

O’Connor spent time previously on loan at The Showgrounds.

“Ciaran is a player proven at this level who will add genuine quality at the top end of the pitch,” said Boyle. “He is versatile and can play in a number of positions, which gives us options and flexibility.

Ciaran O'Connor has signed for Newry City AFC. PIC: Newry City AFC

“Ciaran has come from a full-time environment and I know he will bring professionalism, which will help to drive the high standards already set by the squad.

"He is a good character and bedded in really well with the group in his loan spell here previously...it’s an exciting signing for the club and I know the supporters will enjoy watching him play.”

O’Connor reflected on his past time in Newry colours.