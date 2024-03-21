Clifford Adams highlights 'massive player' in Portadown's quest for Premiership promotion
and live on Freeview channel 276
Diau scored his maiden Ports goal and provided two assists as Niall Currie’s side secured a midweek league win over Ards and they’ll face another huge test on Friday evening against Bangor, who sit two points and one position ahead of them in second.
Having defeated fellow title-chasing Institute in dramatic circumstances last weekend thanks to Eoghan McCawl’s injury time strike, Portadown will look to continue their momentum and Adams feels Diau could play a big role in the remaining matches.
"He’s had a bit of tough luck this past month or so...he came in and played a couple of games then he pulled his hamstring in training and hasn’t been able to get back in,” he told the club’s media channel. “He got his opportunity and was superb.
"What do you do with somebody that is six foot six inches tall? There aren’t too many about the division.
"He’s such a nice guy and everybody was over the moon to see him play the way he did and it gives us great confidence going forward because he can be a massive player from now until the end of the season if he can keep himself fit.”
Portadown have enjoyed tremendous cup success this season, winning the Mid-Ulster Cup and reaching the BetMcLean Cup final, but promotion has always been their main target.
Adams has called on the club’s faithful supporters to keep showing up in numbers and help drive the players on in their quest for top-flight status.
"We know what we have to do and we know our aim,” he added. “It’s going to be so tough there’s no doubting that, but we’re just treating every game like the League Cup final.
"Every game is so, so important and the support has been unbelievable.
"We’re going to need every single one of them – and more – until the end of the season because they’ve no idea the backing it gives the players and how much it lifts the players.
"Everybody is so appreciative of everything the supporters are giving us and we just want them to keep pushing us for the remaining games and see where it takes us.”