Cliftonville Ladies captain Kelsie Burrows has been cleared of assaulting a match official after initially being sanctioned with a 16-match ban.

The Northern Ireland international was alleged to have assaulted a match official after being sent-off in the Reds’ victory against Glentoran last month.

The Irish Football Association (IFA) stated on its website that Burrows' ban was listed as 16 matches for "assault on a match official (whether or not causing bodily harm)".

It comes after former Linfield ace Burrows was dismissed by referee Simon Bickerstaff following the alleged incident involving one of his assistants.

However, Cliftonville launched an immediate appeal, labelled as an ‘Obvious Error Challenge’, which has subsequently proved to be successful.

In a statement on the Reds’ website, Cliftonville have now called on the IFA to evaluate the communication of these matters on their site.

A club spokesperson said: "Following the outcome of this case, Cliftonville FC calls on the Irish Football Association to review how such matters are communicated on their website. We believe that only the final outcomes of the disciplinary process, once exhausted, should be reported.

“Issuing lists of offences and associated sanctions while a process is under way gives a misleading impression, particularly when such serious offences are stated, as was the case in this instance. Publishing what appears to be a final position can lead to issues beyond football for the person concerned, both in their personal life and work environment. We ask the IFA to give this due consideration.”

Burrows, who has won two Women’s Premiership titles with Cliftonville, also told the Reds’ website that the ordeal had taken “a significant toll” on her mental health.

She said: “I’m relieved and appreciative that the Challenge was successful. The original sanction was not only going to affect my ability to play the sport I love, but it also took a significant toll on my mental and social well-being. The stress of being accused of something I knew I didn’t do was incredibly emotionally difficult, and it placed strain on my relationships both on and off the pitch.

“I’m proud to represent both Cliftonville and Northern Ireland, and I’ve always tried to conduct myself with professionalism and respect for the game. I’m thankful the Challenge process acknowledged the full context of the incident, and I now look forward to moving on and continuing to give everything for my Club and country.”

Following the same game, Cliftonville Ladies coach Brendan Lynch has been handed a three-match suspension for the offence of entering the field of play to confront a match official after the final whistle.

Cliftonville won the contest 2-0 to bring themselves firmly back into the title race as Caitlin McGuinness and Naomi McLaughlin got on the scoresheet.

Due to their involvement in the Women’s Champions League, the Reds have now played two games fewer than the table-topping Glens, with eight points separating the title challengers.