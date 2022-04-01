Last week the Reds were hit with a fine of £1,250 after being charged with spectator misconduct at the recent BetMcLean League Cup final at Windsor Park.

The Irish FA ruled that Cliftonville and their opponents on the day, Coleraine, were in breach of Article 33.3 following the dramatic showpiece on Sunday, March 13.

In the statement published on the club website on Friday morning the Solitude side said it was "disappointing a minority in attendance tarnished our Club with the the use of pyrotechnics, and singing songs and chants that had no relevance to Cliftonville FC, nor indeed football".

Cliftonville has asked fans to get behind the team tonight and ensure everyone enjoys the occasion

The Reds added that anyone wishing to engage in any of these activities should be "under no illusion your attendance is not wanted at tonight’s match".

The club appealed for fans to "be loud and sing Cliftonville songs proudly and get behind the team tonight and ensure everyone enjoys the occasion".

The statement read: "As Cliftonville Football Club looks forward to tonight’s Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup semi-final against Crusaders at Windsor Park, we want to remind all those attending that, whilst we very much welcome your support, it’s vital such support respects everyone at the game and complies with the stadium regulations.

"It was disappointing that at the recent League Cup Final, there was a minority in attendance whose behaviour tarnished our Club.

"Despite warnings ahead of that game, in particular regarding the use of pyrotechnics, some still chose to bring them, causing distress to many, while a group had preference to engage in singing songs and chants that had no relevance to Cliftonville FC, nor indeed football.

"If it is your intent to engage in any of these activities while purporting to be a Cliftonville supporter, be under no illusion, you are not and your attendance is not wanted at tonight’s match.

"As with the League Cup Final, Cliftonville FC have had no control in how tickets are distributed for this evening’s fixture, nor have we had any input into the safety, stewarding or security plan.

"However, the Club will no doubt again be held liable should there be any reoccurrence of such behaviour, as we were for the incidents at the League Cup Final, when significant fines were imposed on the Club.