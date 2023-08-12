Wilson arrived at Solitude from Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion last month and scored five times in pre-season for his new club.

The 21-year-old has represented Northern Ireland at youth international level and even more importance could be placed on his goal contributions with last season’s top scorer Ronan Hale ruled out through injury for the opening stages.

Magilton still has plenty of firepower at his disposal with the club’s record marksman Gormley and Ryan Curran accompanying Wilson in attack as the former Ipswich Town boss looks to make a winning start to life at Cliftonville following his June appointment.

Striker Ben Wilson joined Cliftonville after leaving Brighton's academy earlier this summer. PIC: Cliftonville FC

"I've always had great faith in Ben,” he said. “I've known him for a long time. Unfortunately things didn't work out for him at Brighton. He had an injury and suffered setbacks.

"Ruaidhri (Higgins) had invited him into Derry City and we had an opportunity to take him. I'm not surprised at all by him and I think he has goals in him - he always has, even from when he was a young boy. Hopefully he can get off to a really good start.

"Joe Gormley is a fantastic example and great mentor to him and is constantly speaking to him. Ben will learn a lot from Joe and I'm looking forward to seeing how they both combine."

Magilton was a keen observer at Mourneview Park last weekend as Glentoran required a 99th-minute Jay Donnelly goal to secure three points while Dungannon Swifts’ remarkable comeback at Larne on Monday was another warning sign of how unpredictable the Premiership can be.

The Reds open their campaign with three fixtures against teams that finished in the bottom six last season (Glenavon, Newry City and Carrick Rangers) but Magilton isn’t taking anything for granted.

"That's going to be the story of the season,” he added. “Every Saturday is going to provide challenges and if you're not ready for it and you're not prepared you'll lose games.

"I had it in the Championship in England. At any given time, any team you played against the opportunity to win was there, but also the opportunity to lose if you weren't on top of your game. It will be exactly the same here and we'll be prepared.

"I watched Glenavon last week and they were very unlucky not to get something from the game. They worked extremely hard. Their approach to the game is that they don't give you a second to dwell - you have to have a picture in your mind and move the ball quickly because this team are set to play on the counter-attack.

"They will be aggressive in their approach and if we don't move it quickly or aren't on the front foot, Glenavon will certainly give teams problems.