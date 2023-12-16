Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton not reading much into Loughgall's recent Premiership form
After a tremendous start to life back in the Premiership which included picking up a memorable triumph over defending champions Larne, the Villagers have won two of their last 10 league matches, but still sit comfortably above any potential relegation trouble in eighth – 10 points clear of Newry City and Ballymena United.
Dean Smith’s side have shown great promise in attack, scoring 32 league goals in 20 matches (star striker Benji Magee has contributed 11 of those), which is more than the likes of Glenavon (23) and Coleraine (27) who sit above them in the table, and Loughgall are sticking to the philosophy that has brought them so much success in recent years.
They’ll be aiming for more defensive solidity after leaking 29 in their previous 10 Premiership outings – more than any other top-flight team during the same period – and that aspect of their game will undoubtedly be tested once again this afternoon against the Reds.
Magilton’s men have scored 45 goals this season – only Linfield (48) can boast a better return – while no outfit has netted more on the road than Cliftonville (20) or picked up more points (20) on their travels.
They are currently enjoying a five-game unbeaten run, but after drawing with Loughgall at Solitude earlier this season, former Northern Ireland international Magilton expects another stern test.
"It'll be a tough game and they are a tough proposition,” he said. “They were excellent here and we'll be ready for it.
"We have to be prepared to do whatever it takes to win a game of football.
"Everybody has ups and downs and Loughgall, now back in this division, understand that they're going to have blips like we all do.
"Their coaching staff have great belief in them, their system and they aren't going to change.
"Good luck to them because they've done so well thus far and they'll continue to do well, but it's about us and how we perform."