“We know he's a game-changer and he can go and make a difference for us.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 24-year-old sustained an injury in just his third league outing for the Reds last September after signing from Bohemians and marked his comeback with a substitute appearance against Loughgall last weekend.

He was again introduced from the bench on Tuesday evening as Cliftonville secured their spot in the BetMcLean League Cup last-16 with a 3-0 triumph over Institute, where former Sheffield United youth product Mallon rounded off the scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magilton, who enjoyed a stellar career with the likes of Ipswich Town, Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton alongside earning 52 caps for Northern Ireland before transitioning into management, praised Mallon’s resilience to get back on the pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cliftonville’s Stephen Mallon scored his first goal since returning from a lengthy injury absence against Institute on Tuesday evening. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

"I'm delighted for him,” he said. “I was one of those lucky guys who was never quick enough to get injured and I couldn't tackle a fish supper!

"I had probably in my professional football career a month where I didn't play and I was an absolute nightmare when I wasn't playing.

"You can only imagine how tough 13 months must be. To be out of the game for that period of time is a horrendous situation for any footballer and it tests your resilience, character and your real will to come back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He deserves unbelievable credit to get back on the pitch and that's credit to the medical team too and everybody else that has helped him.

"At the end of the day, it comes down to the individual and there's something to be said about Stephen's resilience and character to get back.

"For him to score it must have been a huge sense of satisfaction.

"We're all delighted for Stephen and he's chomping at the bit and we just have to manage him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know he's a game-changer and he can go and make a difference for us.

"He sparked us into life (against Institute) and he was terrific."

Mallon could be in line to continue his comeback with a first start when Cliftonville host Dungannon Swifts this afternoon, where Magilton’s men will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to six in all competitions.

The Reds currently boast the Premiership’s best defensive record, conceding only five times in 10 matches to date with six clean sheets, but Magilton isn’t taking anything for granted against a manager he has the utmost respect for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know Rodney (McAree, Dungannon Swifts boss) and Dixie (Robinson, assistant manager) very well,” he added. “Rodney is a top-class coach.

"They are going to be so well organised and want to play.

"If we don't approach the game properly and don't bring our A-game we could be in for an even tougher afternoon than it'll already be.