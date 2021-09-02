Cliftonville bring in former Crusaders skipper Colin Coates
Cliftonville have announced the signing of experienced defender Colin Coates.
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 7:20 pm
Updated
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 7:22 pm
The former Crusaders skipper, who spent 18 years at Seaview, has crossed the north Belfast derby divide to sign for Paddy McLaughlin's side.
The 35-year-old spent the last 18-months at Glenavon following the end of his time with the Crues.
But Coates fell out of favour at Mourneview Park leading to his release in the summer.
As he was a free agent he was able to put pen-to-paper on a deal outside of the transfer window.