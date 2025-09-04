Cliftonville chairman provides timeline on takeover outcome with 'outstanding issues still to be resolved'

Cliftonville chairman Kieran Harding has revealed he hopes a final decision on a proposed takeover by the Toronto Investment Group “will be made within the next two months”.

In April, the North Belfast club’s members voted in favour of a multi-million pound takeover led by Canadian businessmen Ron Davidson, John Muffolini and Drew Green alongside former Irish League star Conor Devine, who is a Belfast-based financier.

The Toronto Investment Group delivered a message to Cliftonville supporters on the club’s website at the time stating their desire to “over the coming weeks conclude this transaction”, but the takeover’s status had been thrown into doubt over recent weeks.

Members once again met for an Extraordinary General Meeting on Monday where it was agreed to continue formal negotiations.

Cliftonville chairman Kieran Harding. (Photo by Cliftonville FC)

Harding previously stated that the takeover was worth “certainly millions” to Cliftonville as they looked to improve infrastructure and allow their senior squad to go full-time.

However, Harding has now said “clear gaps and outstanding issues” still need to be resolved before the investment can be accepted.

"To impart further detail on the outcome from this week’s Extraordinary General Meeting, I would like to provide our wider support base with an update,” Harding said on the club’s website. “The meeting on Monday evening discussed the current situation in relation to the proposal from the Toronto Investment Group.

"It became evident that there remained clear gaps and outstanding issues still to be resolved.

"As a result, it was agreed that the Board appoint an additional legal representative who would engage with TIG’s lawyers to explore whether a resolution to those issues could be found.

“In addition, a new Board subgroup was appointed involving the Chair, two newly co-opted Board members together with two representatives from the Membership of Cliftonville FC. The subgroup will provide oversight on the discussions and guidance to the legal representative.

“The subgroup will report findings to the Board before a final decision on the investment is made by the Members. We hope that any final decision will be made within the next two months.

“I want to thank Members and supporters for their patience throughout, and reassure you that the Board remain focused on protecting the long-term interests of Cliftonville Football Club and our supporters.”

Despite being a part-time club, Cliftonville have remained competitive in recent years, reaching the last two Irish Cup finals, including celebrating historic success in 2024.

They also won last season’s BetMcLean Cup and progressed into Europe via the Premiership play-offs, and Harding said in April that the new investment could help transform the club both on and off the pitch.

"Their investment is a long-term commitment to the club,” he told BBC Sportsound. “They want to transform the club as much as possible.

"That includes a transition into full-time football, and then looking at how we can redevelop the whole group and supporter experience and improve facilities for everyone.

"It is a long-term investment they have committed to, and they have a real passion for the club and the club's identity.

"At this stage we can't say how much is involved, but it is certainly millions. That's all I can say at the moment.

"The investors have plans for the club, and the first phase is we get some success with the NI Football Fund. The guys recognise the need for investment into the club.

"The old stand has to come down and allow us to get the supporters who want to attend games. We are having to turn supporters away.