Cliftonville close gap at the top as Crues beat Linfield

The Reds still have one game in hand over the reigning champions and they bounced back from their defeat in East Belfast last week with a comprehensive win over Sion.

Louise McDaniel gave John McGrady’s side the lead ahead of half-time before quickfire goals from Kirsty McGuinness and Megan Weatherall extended the advantage at the start of the second half.

Substitute Cora Chambers pulled a late goal back for Sion, who had beaten Linfield Ladies 6-0 only three days earlier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Wilson celebrates her goal for Crusaders

Crusaders Strikers strengthened their grip on third spot with a comfortable 3-1 win at Linfield, with all the visitor's goals arriving in the first half.

Northern Ireland international striker Emily Wilson struck twice within the opening 12 minutes for Spike Hill’s side before Danielle McDowell added a third three minutes before the break.

Rebecca McKenna - another international star - pulled a goal back 20 minutes from time but it was not enough for the Blues, who remain in fourth spot and 12 points off the top.

READ MORE:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe