Cliftonville confirm arrival of Mansfield Town defender as Jim Magilton seals seventh summer signing

Cliftonville have confirmed the arrival of defender Darien Wauchope on loan from Mansfield Town, marking Jim Magilton’s seventh summer signing.

The 20-year-old came through the youth ranks at Mansfield and has previously gained senior experience at Anstey Nomads and Ilkeston Town.

Wauchope was handed his Mansfield debut by Nigel Clough in last season’s EFL Cup tie against Bradford City and was named on the bench for four League Two matches.

Mansfield gained promotion into League One ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and have won their last two games – former Glentoran youngster Jamie McDonnell scored twice in Tuesday’s victory over Blackpool.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Wauchope, who is listed as a left-back, will be available for Sunday’s Premiership trip to Linfield subject to international clearance.

He joins Conor Falls, Conor Barr, PJ Morrison, Rhyss Campbell, Tom Lavery and Adebayo Fapetu as a new arrival at Solitude this summer.

A post on Cliftonville’s website read: “Cliftonville Football Club are very pleased to announce the signing of Darien Wauchope on loan from Mansfield Town.

“The 20-year-old defender, who has emerged through the Stags’ youth ranks, enjoyed a rewarding loan spell with Northern Premier League side Anstey Nomads during the 2023/24 campaign and spent the second half of last season with Ilkeston Town.