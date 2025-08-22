Cliftonville confirm arrival of Mansfield Town defender as Jim Magilton seals seventh summer signing
The 20-year-old came through the youth ranks at Mansfield and has previously gained senior experience at Anstey Nomads and Ilkeston Town.
Wauchope was handed his Mansfield debut by Nigel Clough in last season’s EFL Cup tie against Bradford City and was named on the bench for four League Two matches.
Mansfield gained promotion into League One ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and have won their last two games – former Glentoran youngster Jamie McDonnell scored twice in Tuesday’s victory over Blackpool.
Wauchope, who is listed as a left-back, will be available for Sunday’s Premiership trip to Linfield subject to international clearance.
He joins Conor Falls, Conor Barr, PJ Morrison, Rhyss Campbell, Tom Lavery and Adebayo Fapetu as a new arrival at Solitude this summer.
A post on Cliftonville’s website read: “Cliftonville Football Club are very pleased to announce the signing of Darien Wauchope on loan from Mansfield Town.
“The 20-year-old defender, who has emerged through the Stags’ youth ranks, enjoyed a rewarding loan spell with Northern Premier League side Anstey Nomads during the 2023/24 campaign and spent the second half of last season with Ilkeston Town.
“Handed his senior Mansfield debut by Nigel Clough in an EFL Cup tie with Bradford City last year, Darien is today unveiled as Jim Magilton’s seventh addition of the summer transfer window and, subject to international clearance, will be part of the Reds’ squad for Sunday’s Sports Direct Premiership fixture with Linfield at the Clearer Twist Stadium. Welcome to Solitude, Darien.”