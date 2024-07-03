Cliftonville confirm permanent signing of Northern Ireland youth international and former Norwich City defender
The 21-year-old wing-back spent last season on-loan at Solitude from the Championship club and made 27 appearances across all competitions, including starting in the Irish Cup final as the Reds ended their 45-year wait for competition glory by beating Linfield at Windsor Park.
Michael Newberry, Luke Conlan and Shaun Leppard have also arrived in North Belfast this summer while the likes of Sam Ashford (Wealdstone), Ben Wilson (Airdrieonians) and Jamie McDonagh (departure by mutual consent) have left.
Cliftonville started their pre-season preparations with a 5-1 defeat to TNS last week before losing 2-1 against Caernarfon Town, who will provide UEFA Conference League first round qualifying opposition for Crusaders later this month.
Elsewhere, Coleraine have agreed a new two-year sponsorship agreement with Fibrus Broadband which will see the brand appear on the front of the Bannsiders’ shirts from this coming season.
“We are very happy to continue our fantastic relationship with Fibrus,” said Coleraine CEO Simon Magee. “They have been magnificent partners over the past 18 months, and we are proud to welcome them onto the front of our shirt.
"It is a significant investment by any standard in our club, our community and in the NIFL competitions.
“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Eventsec for their incredible support over the past seven seasons. Their dedication and backing have been invaluable to Coleraine FC, and we are deeply appreciative of their contribution to the Club’s success.
“Working with a brand such as Fibrus is great for us as we grow our Club, as we know that they are keen to be a part of the Coleraine FC story and share our vision for Coleraine and the community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.