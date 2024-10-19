Cliftonville held to Premiership stalemate by 10-man Glenavon at Solitude

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cliftonville were held to a Premiership stalemate by 10-man Glenavon at Solitude on Saturday. Here’s the story of the match:

TEAMS

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Pepper, Stewart, Addis, Newberry, Kearney, Hale, Donnelly, Leppard, Doherty, Corrigan.

Subs: Ridd, Pettifer, Curran, Piesold, Gormley, Markey, Glynn.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

GLENAVON: Deane, Toure, O’Sullivan, Marshall, Snoddy, Malone, Campbell, Quinn, Carroll, O’Connor, Ward.

Subs: Byrne, Doona, Lynch, Atherton, Doran, McGovern, Wilson.

Referee: Tim Marshall.

FIRST HALF

13: Slow start to the half from both teams with no chance of note. Shea Kearney floats in a cross which Gareth Deane easily claims.

17: Sean Stewart sends a dangerous ball across goal but opposite wing-back Shea Kearney can’t quite catch up with it.

21: Glenavon win a free-kick as Shaun Leppard fouls Michael O’Connor. Keith Ward steps up to take but sends his effort harmlessly wide.

37: Stretcher required for what looks like quite a nasty injury for Shaun Leppard. After falling awkwardly following a challenge with David Toure, both medical teams are treating the Reds defender for an apparent ankle issue. Micheal Glynn comes on in his place.

45: Six minutes added time.

45+4: First yellow card of the afternoon goes to Rhys Marshall as he brings down Rory Hale as he attempted to drive into Glenavon’s box. Resulting free-kick should bring the opener but Michael Newberry can’t direct Ronan Doherty’s delivery on target.

45+6: More action in the last 60 seconds than first 50 minutes! Glenavon have their best chance as Niall Quinn’s pass is backheeled to Jack Malone by Rhys Marshall. Attempt sails wide of David Odumosu’s post.

HALF TIME: CLIFTONVILLE 0 – 0 GLENAVON.

One change at half-time for Cliftonville as Ruaidhri Donnelly is replaced by Joe Gormley.

SECOND HALF

46: Joe Gormley involved straight away as Micheal Glynn’s cross finds the substitute but his header is over the crossbar.

50: Yellow card shown to Cliftonville’s Conor Pepper for bringing down David Toure.

56: Ball breaks to Peter Campbell after Cliftonville spurn possession and his wicked shot from distance is tipped over the bar by David Odumosu.

58: Conor Pepper unleashes an effort from outside the box but David Toure gets in the way. The resulting corner sees Micheal Glynn head just wide when he perhaps should have done better.

62: First Glenavon change sees Paul McGovern replace Keith Ward while moments later Ryan Curran comes on for the hosts, replacing Ryan Corrigan.

68: Substitute McGovern capitalises on a Cliftonville error to break down the right and send a cross into the box which David Odumosu claims at the second attempt.

71: RED CARD: Rhys Marshall is given his marching orders for Glenavon after picking up a second yellow card. He’s cautioned for bringing down Sean Stewart having also been booked in the first half.

73: Cliftonville should make the advantage count almost immediately as Micheal Glynn meets Ronan Doherty’s corner but can’t direct his header on target.

74: Stephen McDonnell looks to reinforce his defence with Harry Lynch replacing Michael O’Connor while Ryan Markey comes on for Conor Pepper as the Reds chase a winner.

75: Glenavon launch a counter through Paul McGovern, who runs deep into the Cliftonville half before earning a corner. David Odumosu easily claims.

84: Final changes for the Lurgan Blues as Jamie Doran replaces Peter Campbell.

85: Dangerous cross from Rory Hale into the Glenavon box but David Toure does well to see it out under pressure from Joe Gormley.

86: What an intervention from James Carroll! Just as Jonny Addis is about to head home for Cliftonville, the Glenavon centre-back gets just in front – saved a certain goal.

90: Four minutes of added time

90+2: OFF THE POST! Cliftonville almost secure a late winner but Ryan Markey’s header bounces back off the post.