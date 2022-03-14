Cliftonville hero Joe Gormley answers final Call

The talismanic striker came off the bench to rescue the game for the Reds after Coleraine took a 2-0 lead midway through the second half.

Gormley and fellow substitute Paul O’Neill turned the game on its head with a brace apiece before a late consolation from Curtis Allen left it 4-3 to the Reds.

But Gormley was denied a famous hat-trick after powering home what he thought was his third in extra-time - only to be denied by an offside flag.

Joe Gormley bagged a brace after coming on in the second half

“It was a great header...I think if it had counted Baraclough might have called me up,” joked the striker. “I don’t think I was offside to be fair.

“The last few weeks I’ve probably scored more offside than I’ve ever scored.

“I’m just glad to get those two today. That’s my job.

“I’m a goal-scorer and I thrive on scoring goals.

“With the ability and class our team has I know I’ll always get a chance, or maybe two or three.

“I love scoring goals but it’s the boys in the room next door who give me the opportunity.

“All I can do is thank them. They are amazing and have been throughout the year, long may it continue.”

The result leaves the high-flying Reds on course for a remarkable ‘Treble’.

Boss Paddy McLaughlin feels the momentum his side will get from this win will kick them on for the remainder of the season.

“The key work now is momentum...the players’ mentality is getting stronger and it was tested out there to the maximum,” he said.

“You either buckle and get tanked or you stand up and go toe-to-toe and they passed the test with flying colours.

“We have to keep that going now, into the split.

“That was the plan and if you can stay in touch at that stage, you never know what can happen against the rest of the top six.

“Getting their hands on a trophy will give them confidence.