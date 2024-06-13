Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After confirming he’s set to leave Cliftonville this summer, Sam Ashford admits it has been “one of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make” and says he’ll always remember scoring a crucial goal in the Irish Cup final to help end the club’s 45-year wait for competition glory.

Ashford, who spent time in Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, joined the Reds from Ayr United last summer and went on to score six Premiership goals in 23 appearances, but his biggest contribution was undoubtedly netting an equaliser at Windsor Park in the showpiece decider against Linfield.

The 28-year-old headed home from Rory Hale’s cross to bring the final to extra-time before Ronan Hale’s brace ensured Cliftonville lifted the Irish Cup for the first time since 1979.

Ashford became a fans’ favourite in North Belfast for his work ethic and was part of a deadly attacking quartet that also included Ronan Hale, Joe Gormley and Ben Wilson, who ended the campaign with 18 league goals after signing from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

Sam Ashford celebrates after helping Cliftonville win the Irish Cup. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

He’s now set to move on from Solitude, announcing his exit with a message posted on social media thanking everyone at Cliftonville for his time there – and ensured the Irish Cup triumph “is something I’ll never forget”.

"One of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make so far,” he posted on social media. “Being welcomed so warmly by the fans, players, management and truly making some friends for life has been incredible.

"There are so many ups and downs in football, and more so the lows, but moments like walking out in front of 15,000 fans with the atmosphere created by the Reds that day will forever give me goosebumps. To top it off, scoring and winning the Irish Cup for the people who truly deserve their moment is something I’ll never forget.

"I just want to say a huge thank you to the players, staff, management and everyone I met in between – some wonderful people at Cliftonville.