Cliftonville keep up the heat as Warrenpoint are relegated

The first opening fell to the Bannsiders as Jamie Glackin picked out Stephen O’Donnell from a free-kick, but he headed over.

A minute later Ryan Curran blazed over after Gareth Deane attempted punch clear.

Eight minutes later though the striker found the net from the penalty spot after Jamie McDonagh was bundled over by Rodney Brown.

Joe Gormley celebrates after putting Cliftonville 2-0 ahead

They doubled their advantage before the break as Joe Gormley fired home after Lyndon Kane had misjudged a long ball.

Coleraine were much-improved after the break with Stephen Lowry testing Luke McNicholas before James McLaughlin firing wide..

But there hopes took a hit in the final quarter as Jamie Glackin was sent off.

Eoin Bradley did pull a late goal back but the Reds held on to keep pressure on leader Linfield.

Glentoran 0 Larne 0

It was honours even as Glentoran and Larne played out a goalless draw.

In a lively start at The Oval with Lee Lynch sliding a shot through Aaron McCarey’s legs but it went wide of the fire post.

Michael O’Connor headed over at the other end before David McDaid drew a good save out of McCarey.

The striker forced the Glens keeper into action again in the second half as both sides went in search of a winner.

Jay Donnelly went closest for the hosts but his header dropped wide of the post.

Ballymena Utd 0 Warrenpoint Town 1

Alan O’Sullivan’s second half strike gave Warrenpoint Town the points but it wasn’t enough to save them as results elsewhere means barry Gray’s side are relegated.

Ballymena almost edged in front in the opening minutes but Kym Nelson’s header crashed off the bar.

Conor Mitchell denied Mikey Place when he was through one-on-one.

The visitors though almost broke the deadlock on half-time as Luke Wade-Slater ghosted in behind the home defence, but he glanced his header wide.

Mitchell denied Ryan Waide before O’Sullivan produced a superb finish to give his side the win.

Carrick Rangers 0 Glenavon 1

Michael O’Connor’s late free kick earned Glenavon all three points at Carrick

Josh Clarke was out quickly to tackle Emmett McGuckin after the striker found space in behind.

At the other end Aaron Hogg denied Matthew Fitzpatrick.

The keeper though was left helpless in stoppage time as O’Connor curled in a delightful free-kick.

Portadown 0 Dungannon Swifts 0

Billy Steadman should have put the hosts in front in the opening minutes but he fired wide when in on goal.

For the Swifts Rhyss Campbell got in behind the Ports defence, but he hesitated allowing Greg Hall to get back and make a crucial block.

As we approached half-time Katlego Mashigo forced a great save out of Dwayne Nelson.