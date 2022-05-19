Cliftonville Ladies open up gap at the top

Both the Reds and the Glens had won each of their four opening rounds of league action, but the defending champions were held to a draw at Sion.

Cora Chambers gave the home side the lead in spectacular fashion just before the half-hour mark from a corner, but Chloe McCarron’s equaliser six minutes later ensured the spoils were shared.

A Louise McDaniel doubled helped ensure the Reds took advantage of that slip-up in ruthless fashion as they beat Mid Ulster Ladies 8-0 at Solitude.

Louise McDaniel scored a brace in Cliftonville's win

Marissa Callaghan, Toni Leigh Finnegan, Caitlin McGuinness and Megan Moran were all on the scoresheet for John McGrady’s side, before Abbie Magee and Kelsie Burrows both got in on the act with their first Cliftonville Ladies goals.

Three goals in the final 11 minutes saw Linfield Ladies come from a goal down to run out 3-1 victors at the Brandywell over Derry City Women.

Tara O’Connor had given the Candystripes a first-half lead but late goals from Emily Reid, Rhyleigh Marks and Ebony Lecky ensured the Blues secured their first league victory since the opening day of the campaign.

There was a six-goal thriller at Seaview as Crusaders Strikers secured a 4-2 victory over a spirited Lisburn Ladies side.

Emily Wilson netted twice in the first half for the Crues and while Beth Chalmers added a third before the break, two quickfire goals from Abbie Burnett and Sara Stevenson for the visitors set up a tense finale.

The home side secure the points as Darcy Boyle and Faith Johnson added fourth and fifth goals late on.

RESULTS:

Cliftonville Ladies 8-0 Mid Ulster Ladies (Callaghan ‘5, Finnegan ‘8, C McGuinness ’12, Moran ’19, McDaniel ’33, ’78, Magee ’67, Burrows ‘81)

Crusaders Strikers 5-2 Lisburn Ladies (Wilson ‘2, ’16, Chalmers ’45, Boyle ’88, Johnston ‘90; Burnett ’46, Stevenson ‘53)

Derry City Women 1-3 Linfield Ladies (O’Connor ’20; Reid ’79, Marks ’81, E Lecky ‘90)