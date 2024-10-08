Cliftonville Ladies 'truly remarkable' but still chasing perfect league finish and trophy treble
With the VBet Women’s League Cup already on show in the Solitude club’s silverware roll of honour, Cliftonville Ladies wrapped up a title triumph in style over the weekend by beating rivals Glentoran Women by 6-0.
That marked a 15th straight Sports Direct Women’s Premiership victory for John McGrady’s squad and they face a north Belfast derby date on Friday with Crusaders Strikers to wrap up a maximum points haul.
The league trophy presentation on Friday marks a second title crown in three campaigns and offers the perfect boost heading into preparations for the season’s closing challenge – the Electric Ireland Women’s Irish Cup final.
Cliftonville Ladies take on Lisburn Rangers at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on Saturday, October 19.
“It has been a truly remarkable season so far and winning the title is a just reward to the players and the management team for their hard work and dedication throughout the year,” said Cliftonville chairman Kieran Harding on the official club website. “On behalf of the Board and our members, we are immensely proud of this achievement and the manner in which it was finally secured with an outstanding display.
“However, it has been the consistency of performance and the way in which the team play the game, combined with winning every game played, that makes this achievement so remarkable.”
