Cliftonville maintain unbeaten start with victory over Linfield in Women’s Premiership

Former Blues stars Caitlin McGuinness, Kirsty McGuinness and Louise McDaniel were all on target for the North Belfast side in the rout, while Yasmin White added a fourth late on as striker Ali Smyth’s penalty on the hour mark was a mere consolation for the hosts.

The result leaves Linfield - who won four titles in a row between 2016 and 2019 - 11 points off the pace after just six rounds of matches.

Cliftonville’s closest challengers - defending champions Glentoran - moved up to 13 points from their opening six games thanks to a 4-1 triumph over Sion Swifts Ladies.

Cliftonville's Kirsty McGuinness was among the goalscorers against Linfield.

The Glens in-form striker Kerry Beattie netted four goals for the hosts - including two from the penalty spot - as they recorded their second successive victory. Beattie had struck twice in the first half to put the hosts in control and despite Leontia McVarnock pulling one back for Sion on the stroke of half-time, two second half penalties sealed the points for the Glens.

Elsewhere, there was late heartache for Derry City Women who conceded in the fifth minute of stoppage time against Crusaders Strikers - who came away from the Brandywell with a one-goal victory.

Striker Emily Wilson scored the game’s only goal deep into stoppage time to secure a vital three points for the Crues.

