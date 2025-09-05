Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton signs new three-year contract at Irish League club

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton and assistant Gerard Lyttle have both signed new three-year contracts with chairman Kieran Harding stating the duo “have been instrumental in the successes” enjoyed by the North Belfast club over the past two seasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magilton, who had a stellar playing career which included spells in the Premier League and amassing 52 caps for Northern Ireland, arrived at Solitude in the summer of 2023.

The former Ipswich Town and Queens Park Rangers boss ended Cliftonville’s 45-year wait for Irish Cup glory in his maiden campaign and led the Reds back to the showpiece decider last term, where they were ultimately beaten on penalties by Dungannon Swifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magilton masterminded last season’s BetMcLean Cup triumph and has successfully guided his side into Europe on two consecutive occasions.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton has signed a new three-year contract. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

With those achievements, the 56-year-old became the first manager in Cliftonville history to both lift silverware and qualify for Europe in each of his first two campaigns in charge.

He has been supported by Lyttle, who previously enjoyed a spell as Cliftonville manager before taking over at Sligo Rovers.

The duo will now remain in post until 2028 and Harding believes it represents an important moment for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jim Magilton and Gerard Lyttle have been instrumental in the successes the Club has enjoyed over the last two seasons,” he told the club’s website. “As a management team, they have delivered trophies, European football and some hugely memorable experiences for supporters young and old.