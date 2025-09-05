Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton signs new three-year contract at Irish League club
Magilton, who had a stellar playing career which included spells in the Premier League and amassing 52 caps for Northern Ireland, arrived at Solitude in the summer of 2023.
The former Ipswich Town and Queens Park Rangers boss ended Cliftonville’s 45-year wait for Irish Cup glory in his maiden campaign and led the Reds back to the showpiece decider last term, where they were ultimately beaten on penalties by Dungannon Swifts.
Magilton masterminded last season’s BetMcLean Cup triumph and has successfully guided his side into Europe on two consecutive occasions.
With those achievements, the 56-year-old became the first manager in Cliftonville history to both lift silverware and qualify for Europe in each of his first two campaigns in charge.
He has been supported by Lyttle, who previously enjoyed a spell as Cliftonville manager before taking over at Sligo Rovers.
The duo will now remain in post until 2028 and Harding believes it represents an important moment for the club.
“Jim Magilton and Gerard Lyttle have been instrumental in the successes the Club has enjoyed over the last two seasons,” he told the club’s website. “As a management team, they have delivered trophies, European football and some hugely memorable experiences for supporters young and old.
"Their dedication to Cliftonville and to improving players on the training pitch cannot be underestimated and, as well as expressing my own delight at extending their contracts for a further three years, I’m sure I speak on behalf of Reds fans around the world when I say how much we’re all looking forward to what we can achieve in the seasons ahead.”