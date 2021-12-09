Cliftonville manager support for ‘incredible’ Conor McDermott in addiction fight

The Creggan man took McDermott under his wing at Solitude following his departure from Derry City in 2018, driving him from home to Belfast for training four times a week while they trained together in the gym most mornings.

It wasn’t until the former Northern Ireland U21 international reached out to the Cancelo Community for help and left for treatment at a residential programme that McLaughlin realised how big the problem actually was.

The 24-year-old right-back last week revealed how his five-year battle with addiction had left him rock bottom and thrown out of his family home before eight months in rehab spent in Ireland and then Italy transformed his life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cliftonville's Conor McDermott.

McLaughlin didn’t hesitate to welcome McDermott back into the fold at Irish League leaders Cliftonville after a 10-month absence and the Reds boss praised him for speaking out so candidly about his issues.

“It’s hard for young men and women these days to admit they have difficulties behind the scenes,” said McLaughlin. “They tend to keep it to themselves and think it will go away or think that they’re showing some kind of weakness by admitting they need help of any kind.

“So fair play to Conor for opening up and being honest because I don’t think anyone realised how deep his problem with gambling had got and how it had a hold of him for months.

“It was a long time and it was just mad how he hid it so well from everybody.

“Conor was coming from Derry City and from a full-time training schedule so I knew he would get bored going part-time and so I took him to the gym to keep him occupied at the time.

“I knew he was used to being busy and training, so we would go to the gym nearly every day and then go to Belfast in the car to train four days a week but I had no inkling at all that he was gambling as bad and as heavy as it was.

“So it shows you that no matter how close you think you are or how things are going, people can put on a brave face but you never know what’s really going on behind the scenes when you walk away from them.

“So it was shocking to hear that he had gone as far as he did...he held his hands up and sought the help he needed and it was the best thing he did.”

When he returned from Italy, McDermott was delighted and surprised when his manager welcomed him back with open arms but McLaughlin insists it was never going to be an issue to bring back ‘one of the best players in the country’.

“He was always going to be welcomed back,” said McLaughlin. “He never did anything to hurt the club or anyone at the club.

“We felt disappointed that we didn’t do enough for him and he had to deal with it himself.

“I’m disappointed in myself that I didn’t see or pick up on anything, otherwise we would have offered him help a lot sooner than he got it.

“He’s a top fella and one of the best players in the country, north and south, when he’s back on top of his game and is fully fit.

“So we knew we were getting back one of the best players in the country and there was no doubt he was going to be welcomed back.

“The players were glad to see that, first and foremost, he was back at himself...they knew one of the best players in the squad was coming back.

“So we were delighted that he got his life back on track again and obviously we knew how good he was as a player.

“The first two years he was here he was probably one of the best players in the division.

“So we were delighted when he came back.”

McDermott was back on the bench for the 4-2 win at Warrenpoint last month before earning his first start against Linfield at Windsor Park.

Last weekend he enjoyed a terrific reception when coming off the bench in his first game at Solitude in 10 months as Cliftonville earned a 1-0 win over Ballymena United.

It will be slow and steady for the defender as McLaughlin intends on easing him back to action but the Cliftonville boss reckons it will be ‘a matter of time’ before he’s back to his best.

“It’s all about building up his minutes again,” he said. “If any player was out with an injury for as long as Conor was, the focus would all be about building up their minutes and fitness and that will take time.

“That will take a period of time.

“At the minute he’s working hard, he’s in every morning before he goes to work.

“Usually you wouldn’t get him out of his bed before lunchtime, so when everyone else is sleeping he’s in the gym working hard, which is a complete contrast to the way he was before.

“Like all young players, no-one likes working hard but he has a completely different mindset now and such a strong mindset - it’s an incredible turnaround for him.

“It’s just a matter of time before he hits 100 percent and when he does he can be and I’m sure he will be one of the best talents in the country.

“The fans have always loved the way Conor plays, he plays on the edge and plays with heart on his sleeve and with desire.

“The fans love players who are passionate about the club and so when he plays like that the fans respect that.

“They were delighted to see him come back and he got a good reception when he came on at home on Saturday...it gave the crowd a lift and the players a lift.

“They know how special a player he is and it’s important that we look after him over the next couple of weeks and look after his fitness.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.