Cliftonville move clear at top after win over Glentoran

It was the first league defeat for the defending champions this campaign, having been held at Sion Swifts Ladies last week, and ensured Cliftonville have won all six of their opening league matches.

The Glens endured a difficult evening as Casey Howe was stretchered off during a scoreless first half before the hosts took control after the break.

Toni Leigh Finnegan’s free-kick broke the deadlock three minutes after half-time before quickfire goals from sisters Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness settled the tie just after the hour mark.

Kirsty McGuinness celebrates her goal against Glentoran

The visitors had a chance to pull a late goal back when captain Jessica Foy was felled by Reds goalkeeper Rachael Norney inside the area, but the shot-stopper made amends with a fine save from Foy’s spot kick.

Sion Swifts Ladies moved to within two points of Glentoran as they recorded a three-goal victory away to Derry City Women.

Naomi McLaughlin’s first half penalty gave Sion the lead before striker Cora Chambers continued her superb run of form in front of goal by doubling the lead with five minutes remaining with substitute Aoibhe O’Neill adding a third in stoppage time.

Linfield Ladies remain behind Sion on goal difference only as they came from behind for the second week in a row to record a 4-1 victory on the road by defeating Lisburn Ladies.

The hosts took a 15th-minute lead as Rachel Kerr netted from 25 yards with a superb finish, but having also come from a goal down to win at Derry City the previous week – the Blues responded.

Keri Halliday levelled the score just before half-time with Carla Devine giving the Blues midway through the second period.

It was a dominant second half display from Phil Lewis’s side and their pressure paid off with Halliday and Devine both finding the net again late on to put gloss on the scoreline.

There was a six-goal thriller in Mid Ulster as Crusaders Strikers twice came from behind to record a 4-2 victory at Mid Ulster Ladies.

Sharagh Murphy and Jessica Magee had twice given the home side the lead but Emily Wilson and Morganne Beggs twice levelled before Megan Ingram and Jessica Rea both netted for the visitors to complete the turnaround.

RESULTS

Cliftonville Ladies 3-0 Glentoran Women (Finnegan ’52, K McGuinness ’62, C McGuinness ‘67)

Derry City Women 0-3 Sion Swifts Ladies (McLaughlin pen ’37, Chambers ’85, O’Neill ‘90)

Mid Ulster Ladies 2-4 Crusaders Strikers (Murphy ’10, J Magee ‘44; Wilson ’23, Beggs ’52, Ingram ’61, Rea ‘77)