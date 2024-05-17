Northern Ireland’s Danielle Maxwell has returned to the squad for two fixtures against Portugal. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Cliftonville Ladies pair Kelsie Burrows and Danielle Maxwell have both returned to Tanya Oxtoby’s Northern Ireland squad ahead of their UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying double-header against Portugal.

The duo missed last month’s draw with Malta and 3-1 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina as Oxtoby’s side made an unbeaten start to the league phase of their qualifying campaign.

Northern Ireland will travel to the Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria on May 31 before the return fixture against League B, Group 3 top seeds Portugal takes place at Mourneview Park on June 4.

Burnley Women’s midfielder Brenna McPartlan is included once again after returning to the international fold for a first time in seven years against Bosnia while Athlone Town Ladies striker Casey Howe also retains her place.

“Make no mistake, this is going to be a real challenge for us against a very good side,” said Oxtoby. “We are a team in transition with a lot of youth coming through and these two fixtures will really test us.

“Results are, of course, important but a good performance against a strong side like Portugal will stand us in good stead and give the team a lot of confidence. And in a high performing environment, confidence can be crucial.”

Squad: Goalkeepers – Jackie Burns (Reading Women), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers), Lauren Perry (Montrose Women).

Defenders - Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women), Rebecca McKenna (Charlton Athletic Women), Laura Rafferty (Southampton Women), Demi Vance (Glentoran Women), Rachel Dugdale (Reading Women), Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville Ladies).

Midfielders - Joely Andrews, Nadene Caldwell and Chloe McCarron (all Glentoran Women), Megan Bell (Hearts Women, on loan from Rangers Women), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville Ladies), Brenna McPartlan (Burnley Women).