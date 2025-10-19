Cliftonville provide positive update on midfielder stretchered off after 'significant head blow' - but teenager set for absence with ACL tear

Cliftonville have confirmed Adebayo Fapetu has been discharged from hospital after the midfielder was stretchered off during Saturday’s Premiership fixture against Larne following a “significant blow to the head”.

Former Arsenal and Derby County youngster Fapetu joined the Reds during the summer and has made eight league appearances, scoring once in a victory over Ballymena United last month.

The 20-year-old was forced off after 40 minutes in North Belfast following a head injury with club medical officials treating Fapetu before he was taken to hospital for further assessment.

"Cliftonville Football Club are pleased to provide a positive update on the injury that forced Adebayo Fapetu out of yesterday’s Sports Direct Premiership fixture with Larne,” the club posted on their website. “Having suffered a significant blow to the head in the closing minutes of the first-half, Bayo was swiftly attended to by our Club Doctor and Physiotherapist before being stretchered off and taken to hospital for assessment.

Adebayo Fapetu is carried off the pitch after receiving medical attention. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

“The 20-year-old has since been discharged and will naturally continue to be monitored by our medical team as he continues the process of his recuperation in line with established concussion protocols.

“As well as being thankful that Bayo is now on the road to recovery, we also extend our gratitude to those who recognised the immediate severity of the incident and acted both swiftly and professionally to ensure that he was provided with the best possible care.”

The Reds have also confirmed a major injury blow with teenage striker Ryan Corrigan set for an extended period on the sidelines following an ACL tear.

Corrigan played an important role for Jim Magilton’s side last term, making 28 league appearances and scored a first Premiership goal against Linfield.

The 18-year-old also provided an assist for Joe Gormley’s extra-time winner in a BetMcLean Cup final victory over Glentoran at Windsor Park in March.

Northern Ireland youth international Corrigan hasn’t featured for Magilton’s men since their opening day defeat to Bangor and it comes as another blow to Cliftonville, who are also currently without summer signing Rhyss Campbell and Luke Conlan.

"In more disappointing news, Cliftonville FC regretfully confirms that Ryan Corrigan has been diagnosed with a tear of his anterior cruciate ligament,” the club said. “The 18-year-old will now begin his own recovery exercise under the expertise of the Club’s medical department, with all at Solitude wishing him well on that journey.