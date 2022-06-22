Cliftonville recruit Jamie Robinson looking forward to new challenge

The central defender featured in the Reds’ recent friendly fixtures with Derry City and Shamrock Rovers, before penning a deal with Paddy McLaughlin's side.

The 20-year-old came through the ranks at Maiden City Academy was on the books of English National League side Chesterfield before spending last season on loan at Sheffield.

“It’s great to get the deal done and have my future sorted out very quickly after coming back home," he told the Cliftonville website.

Paddy McLaughlin with Jamie Robinson (Image: Cliftonville FC)

“I know I’m walking into a changing room full of quality players and I’m looking forward to being a part of that and helping the team challenge. I know a few of the players from Maiden City Academy and they’re a good bunch, which is always a help when you move to a new Club.