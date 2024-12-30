Cliftonville 'shaken and saddened by heartbreaking news' of sudden death of player Michael Newberry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cliftonville have confirmed the tragic sudden death of first team player Michael Newberry, saying they are “shaken and saddened by this heartbreaking news”.

Newberry joined the Reds from Linfield during the summer and had made 19 Premiership appearances this season, including in their recent Boxing Day clash with Crusaders at Seaview.

The 27-year-old started his career with Newcastle United and also spent time in Iceland at Víkingur Ólafsvík before joining Linfield in 2021.

As a mark of respect, Cliftonville’s match against Dungannon Swifts in the Sports Direct Premiership tonight (Monday) has been postponed.

In addition, following a request from Linfield, and due to Michael’s time at Windsor Park and his close association with the Linfield players and staff - their match against Larne this evening has also been postponed.

"Cliftonville FC are devastated to learn of the sudden death of Michael Newberry,” the club posted on social media. “Our condolences are extended to Michael's family and friends, as well as the many team-mates he played with during his career, and fans who will be shaken and saddened by this heartbreaking news.

"This evening's scheduled fixture with Dungannon Swifts at Solitude has been postponed.”

Former club Linfield posted: “Linfield FC is devastated to learn of the sudden passing of our former player, Michael Newberry.

“Linfield has agreed with NIFL that tonight's Premiership game against Larne should be postponed.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Michael's family and friends at this very sad time.”

A statement from the Northern Ireland Football League read: “The NI Football League are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden death of Cliftonville player Michael Newberry.

“Everyone connected with the NI Football League pass on our heartfelt condolences to Michael’s family, friends and everyone connected with Cliftonville Football Club at this sad time.

“As a mark of respect, Cliftonville’s match against Dungannon Swifts in the Sports Direct Premiership tonight (Monday) has been postponed.