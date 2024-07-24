Cliftonville still alive in UEFA Conference League qualifying tie despite suffering Solitude defeat to FK Auda

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was further European woe for the Irish League as Cliftonville lost out 2-1 to FK Auda in their UEFA Conference League second qualifying round first leg, but Jim Magilton’s side remain alive in the tie and should travel to Latvia with optimism after a solid Solitude showing.

Following on from defeats for Larne, Linfield and Crusaders on the continental stage this summer, the hosts fell behind in the 32nd minute as Nigerian youth international Abiodun Ogunniyi took advantage of a goalmouth scramble following an Auda corner to hook past David Odumosu from close range.

Magilton’s men responded in fine fashion and equalised in almost the exact same manner shortly after – summer signing Luke Conlan the Reds benefactor after the visitors had failed to clear Shea Gordon’s delivery.

Cliftonville looked the more likely team to go on and score a decisive second after bright spells in the second-half, but it was Auda that struck on the counter as Abdulrahman Taiwo skipped away to cruelly punish the North Belfast outfit.

Cliftonville's Luke Conlan celebrates with teammates after scoring their equaliser. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press.

The Reds have only previously won one European match on the road – that was ironically a 1-0 success over Dinaburg in Latvia during the 2007 Intertoto Cup – but they’ll take plenty from what was truly a first competitive outing of the season

Mor Talla, who has racked up seven goal contributions in what’s been a disappointing league campaign for Auda, showed early signs of promise and his dangerous cross was gathered in the nick of time by Odumosu.

The Reds had their first sight of goal when fine work from Sean Stewart resulted in the ball falling to Rory Donnelly, but the ex-Glentoran winger could only send his effort straight at Auda goalkeeper Krisjanis Zviedris.

Talla once again threatened in the 25th minute, testing Odomosu with an effort from the edge of the box, before Cliftonville launched an attack of their own following a piece of Shea Kearney quality – the 20-year-old skipping past his opposite number to earn a corner which ultimately came to nothing.

Auda then went ahead through Ogunniyi, who was in the right place to convert after Taiwo’s fine turn and shot was directed behind, and the Nigerian striker almost doubled his side’s advantage moments later, only to be denied by Jonny Addis.

However, Jim Magilton’s men responded in perfect fashion in the 39th minute with ex-Burnley youth product Conlan slamming home his first goal since joining from AFC Fylde earlier this summer.

Cliftonville had a prime opportunity to take the lead shortly after the break with Stewart’s wicked cross just evading Ryan Curran, who was making his first competitive start since May 2023, and Donnelly running in at the back post.

The hosts continued to carry momentum forward and some neat link-up play between attacking duo Curran and Donnelly allowed Ronan Doherty to unleash a 63rd minute shot which required Zviedris’ attention.

Addis was encouraged by the Solitude faithful to unleash a shot from distance and duly obliged – his powerful effort palmed away by Zviedris, but another sign of attacking intent from Cliftonville.

Despite threatening to score a second, it was Auda that ultimately went ahead once again as Taiwo showed pace to beat Addis before sliding past Odumosu.