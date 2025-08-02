Cliftonville teenager set for dream Championship move after attracting interest from England and Scotland

Cliftonville teenager Shay Reid is set to complete a move to Preston North End with the Championship outfit seeing off competition from a number of clubs to land the talented striker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reid enjoyed a successful trial period with Preston last month, scoring against both Sheffield Wednesday and Wrexham, who were also closely tracking the forward.

The News Letter reported in June that Preston were amongst those interested in making a move for Reid, alongside the likes of Celtic and Aberdeen, and that he was spending a week in England with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s understood Preston have now won the race for Reid’s signature after agreeing a fee with Cliftonville.

Shay Reid, pictured in action for Co Down at last summer's SuperCupNI, is set to join Preston North End. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye)

Speaking to the News Letter’s sister title Lancashire Post last month, Preston’s CEO Peter Ridsdale revealed they’d offered Reid a two-year scholarship deal followed by a one-year professional contract.

“The latest I understand is that we have made a proposal to him for a scholarship and a first year pro,” he said. “I spoke to his parents yesterday, and him, with Nick Harrison. They seem to have been very impressed with the week over here.

“We were obviously pleased with what he'd done. Three goals, I think, in two games. We're just waiting to hear their reaction but I personally had a call with the parents yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The young man, he was good. He was over here on his birthday as well. I think his birthday was last Friday. So, yes, he'd enjoyed it and he'd done well... just waiting to hear back from him.”

Reid scored 51 goals across all competitions for the Reds’ U20 and U18 teams last season, topping the U20 Premiership Development League goalscoring charts after netting 23 times in 32 matches.

He also showed his sharpshooting prowess at U18 level, registering a further 21 goals across 25 league appearances.

Reid has been involved with Cliftonville’s senior squad during pre-season and marked his maiden outing by scoring in their 3-1 friendly win over second-tier Dundela at Solitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad