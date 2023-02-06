Cliftonville winger Sean Moore called up to Republic of Ireland U19s training squad
Cliftonville winger Sean Moore has been called up to a Republic of Ireland U19 training camp in Dublin.
17-year-old Moore represented Northern Ireland U18s in two games against Austria in November and has now been called up to Tom Mohan’s 36-man squad for homebased players.
They will be involved in two behind-closed-door matches with the Republic of Ireland set for three Elite Round qualifiers next month.
Moore was selected by Northern Ireland Under-18 Schoolboys manager Simon Nicks in January ahead of their Centenary Shield campaign.
They play Scotland on March 2, Wales on March 23 and a home encounter against the Republic of Ireland on March 30.
The final game of the Centenary Shield campaign will see Nicks’ team take on England on April 14.
Moore has starred for Danske Bank Premiership leaders Cliftonville this season, scoring three league goals in 21 games.
He was at the centre of a rumoured potential £200,000 Deadline Day move to Premier League giants West Ham United.