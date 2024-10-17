Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Having already collected the Women’s Premiership title by winning all 16 league matches – an achievement which followed League Cup success earlier this summer – Cliftonville Ladies captain Kelsie Burrows says her side are hungry for more and looking to cap off another special season by lifting the Challenge Cup crown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After finishing runners-up to Glentoran last term, the North Belfast outfit regained their league title in style by collecting 16 consecutive victories while conceding only eight times in the process to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Sisters Caitlin (14) and Kirsty McGuinness (12) led the way on the goal front while Northern Ireland international Danielle Maxwell (11) also played a key role for the Solitude side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliftonville will once again meet Lisburn Rangers, who they defeated 2-0 in July’s League Cup final, at Windsor Park on Saturday evening as they look to complete the club’s maiden treble.

Cliftonville Ladies lift the Sports Direct Women's Premiership title. (Photo by NIFL)

Beaten finalists last season, Burrows’ side have given themselves an opportunity to lift a first competition title since 2015 after beating Lisburn Ladies, Crusaders and Glentoran on route to the showpiece decider.

"Going for the treble is really important for us," Burrows told BBC Sport NI. "We've got the two trophies so far - this game at the weekend is our next focus and we want to come home with another trophy.

"We wanted to win everything this year. We fell a bit short in the County Antrim Cup but we're pushing on ahead to get this trophy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisburn Rangers finished fourth in their first top-flight campaign and will be making a maiden Challenge Cup final appearance after beating Mid Ulster Ladies and Derry City along the way.

Northern Ireland star Marissa Callaghan and Maxwell both scored hat-tricks as Cliftonville defeated Rangers 8-1 earlier this season while their second league meeting ended with a narrow 3-2 victory for the Reds.

While acknowledging her side will be considered underdogs, Erin McGreevy admits it’s going to be a special moment for all involved in the remarkable rise of Lisburn Rangers.

"We’re all super-excited,” the centre-back told BBC Sport NI. “It’ll be the first time playing at Windsor Park for every single player in our squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s surreal. It’s going to be a special night, it’s going to mean a lot for us all. We know we can go out and perform against these big teams but it’s up to us.