Cliftonville’s rollercoaster season has ended on a European high after booking their spot in Conference League qualifying for next term by beating Coleraine 2-0 in Sunday’s play-off final at The Showgrounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Magilton’s men have shown tremendous character to bounce back from last weekend’s Irish Cup final penalty shootout defeat to Dungannon Swifts, ensuring they’ll be back on the continental stage for a second consecutive year as Rory Hale and Axel Piesold struck just eight days on from their Windsor Park heartbreak.

The Reds, who celebrated BetMcLean Cup glory in March, finished the Premiership campaign in seventh – their lowest position since 2004/05 – but will now look to build as they prepare to enter a full-time era under new owners Toronto Investment Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

European football – and, perhaps more importantly, the financial reward – is crucial to every Irish League club with a spot in the Conference League’s first qualifying round worth a minimum of €150,000.

Axel Piesold celebrates scoring Cliftonville's second goal in their European play-off final win over Coleraine. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Influential captain Hale put Cliftonville ahead in the first half, reacting quickest after Max Little palmed Ryan Curran’s shot back into a dangerous area.

Their hopes took a further blow when Little was sent off for bringing down Joe Gormley after flying out of his box and Piesold, who has had to endure a difficult period with the news of his Luton Town release coming on Friday, added the finishing touches.

Cliftonville had an early chance to take the lead as Hale’s pinpoint pass sent Eric McWoods bounding in behind the opposition defence, but Charles Dunne ultimately applied enough pressure to stop the American striker making desired contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McWoods was forced off through injury shortly after and was replaced by teenager Ryan Corrigan.

The hosts almost found an opener through a well-worked free-kick routine with Lewis Ridd forced to make fine saves from both Rhyss Campbell and Kyle McClelland.

Coleraine continued to look dangerous on the counter as Jamie Glackin strode forward with intent but couldn’t trouble Ridd.

Glackin was involved again moments later as he fed Declan McManus, who scored his side’s winner in their semi-final triumph over Crusaders, with a golden opportunity, but the Scottish striker sent a tame attempt straight at Ridd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruaidhri Higgins’ men were made to pay the ultimate price for failing to take their early opportunities as Reds skipper Hale pounced after Little deflected Curran’s shot into his path.

The crucial goal marked Hale’s first since he netted in Cliftonville’s 3-0 Premiership win over Carrick Rangers on February 12.

Jack Keaney made a crucial intervention to deny Glackin breaking into the box on the stroke of half-time and seconds later Hale struck a speculative shot from range which was easily claimed by Little.

Coleraine suffered a hammer blow in the 55th minute when goalkeeper Little was shown a straight red after colliding with substitute Gormley while trying to clear danger, leaving referee Ben McMaster with no other option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacement Rory Brown was called into immediate action, denying Curran and Luke Conlan after a smart free-kick routine launched by Hale.

Piesold doubled Cliftonville’s advantage in the 65th minute, slamming home after Brown had denied Gormley.