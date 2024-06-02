Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carrick Rangers legend Glenn Taggart has praised the impact of manager Stuart King at the club and feels they’re in a great position to challenge for European football once again next season.

King took charge of the County Antrim outfit in 2021 and in the following three years has continued to make creating history a habit, securing the club’s highest-ever Premiership finish last term while collecting more points and wins than before.

That earned them a place in the European play-off semi-finals as Carrick chased a continental spot for the first time since they played Southampton in the 1976/77 Cup Winners' Cup.

While that dream was ultimately dashed by Crusaders, Taggart, who spent the entirety of his playing career at Taylor’s Avenue and made over 500 appearances across 20 years, is confident his former club can make the required adjustments to launch another challenge.

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"It's fantastic to see,” he said. “They're doing fantastically well, so if they're able to take that next step or two why can't they do what Glenavon did a few years ago?

"It's fantastic times and I've nothing but admiration for Stuarty, Scotty (Irvine) and Peter Clarke the chairman and what they're doing.

"Europe was the last thing on our mind at times when I was playing! I seen an interview with Stuarty a year or two after he took over joking about Europe...I know Kenny Bruce got stick about hearing Champions League music at Inver.

"When I first started playing, the supporters would talk about 1976 in the Cup Winners' Cup. It might not be a long history, but Carrick have history of being in Europe and it's something that people in Carrick couldn't have envisaged happening again, but here we are.

"It was an excellent Crusaders team that knocked them out, but it's certainly on the radar and I think you're looking at one or two players or a slight change that could get them into Europe next season."

Some of Taggart’s standout early football memories include watching Carrick win the Co. Antrim Shield at Windsor Park in 1993 and he was also in attendance at the 1995/96 Irish Cup final when they lost out 3-1 to Linfield.

He then went on to collect six trophies as a player at his hometown club, including two Championship titles and a treble in 2015 under Gary Haveron, and while there were opportunities to leave, Taggart knew nothing could match the pride he had in wearing Carrick colours.

"I always joke that I played for some of the worst and best Carrick Rangers teams!” he laughs. “I'm extremely proud...I'm from Carrick and it was always my dream.

“I would always say to people that no other team could give me what Carrick gave me. I could have went on to other Premiership teams or maybe won more, but that's all irrelevant because Carrick is my hometown club.

“I was so proud to play for Carrick, captain them and be manager a couple of times - it was always about doing it for the town and I had a great relationship with the fans.

"It's always nice to win things, but some of my fondest Carrick memories are having a drink in the dugout afterwards or going to hand out awards to the junior section.

"Of course you remember the extra-time winner against the Welders, winning the Steel & Sons Cup and the league...I'll be able to sit back with my kids and show them those medals which is fantastic, but the experiences for me were all fan-based and town-based because you were putting Carrick back on the map.